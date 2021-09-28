Google Bike Analytics Chart On Physical Wall

Here is an interesting sign or chart changing on one of the walls in the Google Boulder, Colorado office. It has these small bikes riding up the wall towards this analytics chart.
I wonder if this is for the Google Maps bike related team or an Google Analytics team or something else.
This was shared on Instagram recently.
