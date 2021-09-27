Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah

I will be offline completely for the holiday of Simchas Torah on September 28th and September 29th, Tuesday and Wednesday. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live. This is the last set of days I am completely offline for a while, so thanks for dealing with me this past month.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, anything coming from this site or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on Thursday.