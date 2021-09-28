Google Local Pack Header Can Show Brands Over Keyword Search

Colan Nielsen noticed the other day that for some local keyword searches, Google will change the local pack header in the keyword spot to a brand name. Colan shared an example, I can replicate it, and said "Google is listing the specific business it thinks I am looking for."

The search was for [dermatologist san diego] and the header, instead of it saying "Dermatologist" like it does for many other local packs for this keyword search, it shows "Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego."

Here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Clearly, Google for this location and this keyword search thinks you are looking for the Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego and no other Dermatology offices in that region. This is probably an example of where Google can do better but it also shows you that if you have a strong enough brand with your brand having the keyword search in it, Google can show it as the header to the local pack.

Forum discussion at Twitter.