Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2020

Microsoft Advertising Adds Multi-Image Extensions

Microsoft Advertising added a new feature for its ad platform for supporting multiple images for its search ads. This uses a new feature named multi-image extensions and is available currently only in the US.

It has been a long time since we heard Google speak anything on the topic of speakable markup. I've implemented it here and have not seen it in action in Google in a long time either. Plus it seems like Google is not accepting news publishers into this program anymore. But Google's John Mueller said speakable markup is not obsolete.

Bing has removed the geo-targeting feature in the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools. It was in the old version but it has not been migrated to the new version. Fabrice Canal from Bing confirmed it is not coming to the new version and told SEOs instead to use meta data in HTML or HTTP header to communicate geo-related information to Bing.

It was such a nice surprise to see John Mueller win the Global Search Personality Of The Year last night at the Global Search Awards. There isn't a single individual in the space who has helped more people with their Google SEO issues than John. And while this is partially his job, he has worked weekends, holidays and while he was sick helping the webmaster and SEO community.

