Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2020

- Microsoft Advertising Adds Multi-Image Extensions
Microsoft Advertising added a new feature for its ad platform for supporting multiple images for its search ads. This uses a new feature named multi-image extensions and is available currently only in the US.
- Google Speakable Markup Is Not Obsolete
It has been a long time since we heard Google speak anything on the topic of speakable markup. I've implemented it here and have not seen it in action in Google in a long time either. Plus it seems like Google is not accepting news publishers into this program anymore. But Google's John Mueller said speakable markup is not obsolete.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Removes Geo-Targeting Feature
Bing has removed the geo-targeting feature in the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools. It was in the old version but it has not been migrated to the new version. Fabrice Canal from Bing confirmed it is not coming to the new version and told SEOs instead to use meta data in HTML or HTTP header to communicate geo-related information to Bing.
- John Mueller: The Global Search Personality Of The Year
It was such a nice surprise to see John Mueller win the Global Search Personality Of The Year last night at the Global Search Awards. There isn't a single individual in the space who has helped more people with their Google SEO issues than John. And while this is partially his job, he has worked weekends, holidays and while he was sick helping the webmaster and SEO community.
- Google New York Office Bathroom COVID Mask Selfie
We actually posted a few selfie photos from Googlers at the various offices including two other bathroom selfie photos before. But here is a new one, from the NYC office, not too long ago. This was p
- Is the problem that you'd expect to get at least some pagerank when paying that much? Perhaps people support Apache for reasons other than Pagerank, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hey LinkAloud! Thank you so much for the offer, but I'm not really interested in buying "do-follow" links for $100 a piece. I did find your offer very... 🤔... useful, for other purposes. So, thank you! http, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- This is something you realize early on when you play with auto-generated content of any kind. There's a bit of uncanny & cool stuff, but also a pile of junk & obviously copied content. The ratio is improving & p, John Mueller on Twitter
