If Only Google Pittsburgh 2020 Saw This Coming

Sep 10, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Pittsburgh 2020 TedX Event

Here is a photo posted in late February from the Google Pittsburgh of a TedX event hosted at the office. I wanted to share it because I always found it interesting that this slide says "2020 and beyond" shortly before that office and all the other Google offices shut down over the Pandemic.

It is like they saw it coming and posted this "2020 and beyond" slide.

This was posted on Instagram in 2020 during a time when people were able to be next to each other.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google New York Office Bathroom COVID Mask Selfie
 
blog comments powered by Disqus