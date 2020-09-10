If Only Google Pittsburgh 2020 Saw This Coming

Here is a photo posted in late February from the Google Pittsburgh of a TedX event hosted at the office. I wanted to share it because I always found it interesting that this slide says "2020 and beyond" shortly before that office and all the other Google offices shut down over the Pandemic.

It is like they saw it coming and posted this "2020 and beyond" slide.

This was posted on Instagram in 2020 during a time when people were able to be next to each other.

