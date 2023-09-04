Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It is Labor Day in the US (and Canada), so I kept the stories light today, mostly around user interface changes at Google Search and Bing Search. I also covered the classic LSI keywords topic again. I posted the Google Labor Day Doodle. Finally, I posted a vlog with Jordan Mazza and Jamie Reedy. Back with you tomorrow - there is still a lot below.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bunch Of Google Search Interface Tests & Experiments
There have been a number of Google Search user interface tests and experiments I haven't been able to post yet. Being that today is Labor Day, I figured I'd cover a bunch of them in one story - since many of you want stories today.
- Bing Search Tests Hiding URLs In Search Result Snippets
Bing is testing not displaying, hiding, the site's URL in the search result snippets. Google has been testing this on and off for years and flip-flopping with that. But now Bing is doing the same - testing removing the full URL in the search results.
- Bing Search Tests Explore Collections Overlay
Microsoft Bing Search is testing a new overlay feature to help you explore products in search. This is titled "Explore Collections" and it shows products probably from Bing Shopping results but in an overlay where you can quickly browse and explore those products.
- Google: LSI Keywords Have No Effect Again & Again
I am not sure what the obsession around LSI keywords is in the SEO space. It is one of those myths that simply won't go away, despite how often SEOs and Googlers say there is no such thing. So it is now 2023, and John Mueller of Google said it again.
- Bing Tests Related Search Interfaces
Microsoft Bing has been testing some new interfaces for its related searches. Some of these interfaces are boxed at the top right section, while others seem to float over elements on the right side of the page.
- Google Labor Day Doodle (Logo) 2023
Today is Labor Day in the United States and Canada, and to celebrate the holiday, Google has a Doodle. The Doodle shows laborers, including chefs, farmers, painters, doctors, construction workers, firefighters, and others working.
- Vlog #239: Jordan Mazza and Jamie Reedy On Publishing & Content SEO In AI
In part one, we learned about Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza from Amsive Digital and then spoke a bit about e-commerce SEO. In this next part...
- Exotic Animals Visit The GooglePlex
The other week, Google had a number of exotic animals come to the Google office, the GooglePlex. We had alligators, kangaroos, koala bears, parrots, a camel, owl, snakes and more.
