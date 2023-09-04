Vlog #239: Jordan Mazza and Jamie Reedy On Publishing & Content SEO In AI

In part one, we learned about Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza from Amsive Digital and then spoke a bit about e-commerce SEO. In this next part, we talk about publisher and content SEO. Jordan explained they have their own internal ranking signals for content development. Jordan said they look a lot at the new E in E-E-A-T for experience and also around user-generated reviews.

E-E-A-T, expertise, experience, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness are something the team at Amsive works a lot on. Jordan said they work nicely with their clients to help them leverage their experience and expertise in their content, and he helps them go about that.

I then brought up the topic of AI content and Google’s who, how and why for your content. Jordan spoke about some of the questions about using AI to help build content. Do you list AI as the author and some other questions around that?

Jordan then spoke about how you can word answers in your content around how a person experiences something. Jordan said AI cannot experience things but then I questioned that, why can’t they on some level? Jamie said when it comes to messaging for their clients around using AI, make sure to write your content for people. Jamie doesn’t think AI bots can write for people, as well as people, can.

I went back in history to the old Panda days, and I relate it to what changes we are seeing now with SEO and content development. We spoke about old fashion programmatic spam SEO from the early 2000s. I then discussed how HJ Kim at Google and what drives him to build algorithms that rank pages that help, not hurt, people. So Google is not too worried about AI content overrunning the web because they’ve been through this before.

Jamie said it all comes back to creating brand affinity with your customers through search.

You can learn more about Jamie Reedy on LinkedIn and Jordan Mazza on LinkedIn or on Twitter @JordanMazzaTV.

