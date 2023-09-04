Google Labor Day Doodle (Logo) 2023

Today is Labor Day in the United States and Canada, and to celebrate the holiday, Google has a Doodle. The Doodle shows laborers, including chefs, farmers, painters, doctors, construction workers, firefighters, and others working.

The Doodle is in the form of a Google logo, like most Google Doodles - as you can see from the image above.

Google wrote:

Today’s Doodle honors employees in the United States and Canada and those who fought and those that continue to advocate for better working conditions. In early September of 1882, the first commemoration of Labor Day took place in the form of a sprawling parade in New York City. In the 19th century, trade and labor unions rallied and organized strikes to push for employment standards that often get overlooked today: 40-hour work weeks, paid time off, safety, and sick leave. Union leaders began advocating for a holiday that appreciates working people and the difference they make in the world. The Central Labor Union adopted a proposal for the celebration and began organizing the first NYC parade. Oregon became the first to declare it a legal holiday in 1887. Several followed suit by the end of the year, but it wouldn’t become a federal holiday in the U.S. and Canada until 1894. Happy Labor Day to all past, present, and future labor leaders and workers!

Again, this is just live in the US and Canada.

As a reminder, Google use to post small American flags but nothing more on Labor Day. Even dating back to 2004 and 2005, Google didn't post a Labor Day logo. But that stopped in 2016 with their first Labor Day logo and has since had a Doodle every year.

