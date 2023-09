Microsoft Bing Search is testing a new overlay feature to help you explore products in search. This is titled "Explore Collections" and it shows products probably from Bing Shopping results but in an overlay where you can quickly browse and explore those products.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this video on X:

Search in general is trying to be more and more visual and interactive, so this should not surprise any of you.

Forum discussion at X.