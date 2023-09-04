Bing Tests Related Search Interfaces

Sep 4, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing has been testing some new interfaces for its related searches. Some of these interfaces are boxed at the top right section, while others seem to float over elements on the right side of the page.

Shameem Adhikarath and Khushal Bherwani spotted these and posted some examples on Twitter:

Here are some screenshots of the floating version of related searches:

Here are some screenshots of the boxed and richer related searches:

Here are more screenshots via Twitter:

Here are more variations:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

