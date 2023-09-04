Bing Tests Related Search Interfaces

Microsoft Bing has been testing some new interfaces for its related searches. Some of these interfaces are boxed at the top right section, while others seem to float over elements on the right side of the page.

Shameem Adhikarath and Khushal Bherwani spotted these and posted some examples on Twitter:

Here are some screenshots of the floating version of related searches:

Here are some screenshots of the boxed and richer related searches:

Here are more screenshots via Twitter:

🆕 Bing shows related results (topics) to the search query on the right side of the page.



🤔 I think I saw this same thing on Google, but with a different section . I don't remember.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/DkkXKOyYQe — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 10, 2023

@Bing is currently testing a new feature that showcases related searches with a Flexbox layout on the right side of the search results page. Ref SS.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/CqBp6OZkfK — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) July 14, 2023

Here are more variations:

Just spotted this on @Bing - "Related Results" under 'Related Searches' on the right side of the search results. It seems these 'Related Results' are similar to the regular result snippets.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/eGYlvtrTyr — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) September 1, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.