Google Search is testing a new game in its search results to encourage searchers to search more. It is likely called the Google Search mini-game and it rewards searchers with badges when they "dive deeper into topics."

This Google Search mini-game invites you to dive deeper into topics you think you know with a series of trivia questions. Discover new interests and earn shiny badges as you conquer each challenge.

When you search for certain topics related to Football, Culinary, Shopping, or Showbiz, you'll earn your first badge.* Tap on the badge to start the game, and you'll see your first challenge. Playing on multiple days earns you milestone badges (they do not need to be consecutive days): the 1-day, 2-day, and 5-day milestones. Each milestone badge unlocks new trivia challenges. There are 8 badges to win per topic, totaling 32 badges in the game.

I do not see this feature but Dwayne Cubbins posted about this on X and PiunikaWeb with many screenshots.

There are more screenshots of this on PiunikaWeb. They described that the "badge system operates on multiple tiers, with milestone achievements unlocking as users play across consecutive days. Players can earn 1-day, 2-day, and 5-day milestones, with each milestone opening new trivia challenges. There are reportedly eight badges available per topic, creating a total of 32 possible achievements across the entire game."

This might be an experiment Google is running for a limited number of users in specific regions.

Do any of you see it?

