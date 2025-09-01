Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing AI Overviews without a label and they look more like knowledge panels. Google said crawl changes are independent of big Google updates. Danny Sullivan from Google spoke at WordCamp on Friday on how and why Google Search evolves. Google updated its AI Mode model last week. Google AI Mode has a compare with checkboxes feature for shopping and local businesses.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries
Google has supposedly updated the models that run AI Mode. Robby Stein from Google wrote on X, "We're seeing big improvements for complex STEM questions."
Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates
Google's John Mueller was asked again if a change in crawling patterns is related to Google algorithm updates. In which he said again, No, it is not.
Google Tests AI Overview With Knowledge Panel
Google may be testing a new format for AI Overviews in the search results. This one does not have the AI Overview label on the AI Overview, plus it seems to combine knowledge panel features.
Google AI Mode Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings
Google now has the ability within AI Mode to compare listed products or local businesses by selecting the listing and having AI Mode compare the ones you selected. Then AI Mode will just compare the ones you selected in the follow-up query.
Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving
Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, spoke at WordCamp on Friday on the topic of How and why Google Search keeps evolving. The video is up for anyone to watch, it is 45 minutes and doesn't have much new in it but it is a good refresher.
Google Cloud FOO Team Hats
Google often gets swag for team morale and spirit. Well, here is a special logo and hat for the Google Cloud FOO team.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Yeah, performance metrics can be hard - it's really helpful if the one tasked with improving them understands how they work, and can explain the status & options to stakeholders. Explaining these highly-technical elements to "decisionmakers" is valuable,, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Excited to announce the launch of our new podcast Google Ads Decoded, AdsLiaison on X
- Some very interesting information about Daily Hub, which will be available as a shortcut via Google Discover. Daily Hub: the new "day view" A personal dashboard that brings together summaries and suggestions to simplify the day (Age, Damien (andell) on X
- Arpan Banerjee discovered that Google is pushing users to download the Google Ads app with this QR code!, Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn
- I also noticed on Daily Hub, in the prompt that allows you to build your suggestions for the day, that the entities change based on the follows you made the day before. In the section: "Top interests in order of importance" They add, Damien (andell) on X
- Gemini has never once provided an image unprompted as part of a response (for me, I mean). Today, I got the image below with a noticeable "licensed by Google" tag on it. A Google image search shows…, Joshua Squires on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google AI, ChatGPT rarely agree on brand recommendations: Data
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- ChatGPT, AI tools gain traction as Google Search slips: Survey
- How to get your service area business verified on Google
- SEO personas for AI search: How to go beyond static profiles
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Set Up Consent Mode with Server Side Tag Management, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Google set to face modest EU antitrust fine in adtech investigation, sources say, Reuters
- Perplexity Ad Chief Taz Patel Departs, AdWeek
- Why OpenAI is Going After Healthcare, The Information
- OpenAI's Brad Lightcap leads global expansion, pursuit of enterprise, CNBC
Local & Maps
- How to Get Your Events Featured in Google Maps, Reputation Arm
- Google Maps Team Goes To Survey UP Village, Gets Thrashed Over Theft Suspicion, NDTV
- I’ve just found a trip planner that puts Google Maps to shame, TechRadar
Mobile & Voice
- The Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps - 5th Edition, Andreessen Horowitz
- Daily Hub is one of the worst Pixel features I've ever used, Android Authority
SEO
- 10 free and paid SEO reporting tools for 2025, Yoast
- ChatGPT Referral Traffic Is Tanking And GEO Jargon Is Still Bollocks, Nikki Pilkington
- Fan-Out Query Search Volume Prediction Using Deep Learning, DEJAN
- The State of Learning in SEO (2025 Study), Lidia Infante
- 81 AI SEO Statistics for 2025 (Fresh and Original Data), Ahrefs
- Google's Evergreen Article Scoring System Uncovered, Leadership SEO
PPC
- The Lessons of Google’s Ad Tech Business, The Information
- Message Extension Gets Facebook and Zalo Support, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Case Study: How Google created a connected experience for its new AI Mode using view transitions, Chrome for Developers Blog
- AI Overviews = Dialogflow Agent?, DEJAN
- Chrome for Android is getting a major New Tab Page appearance upgrade with themes and backgrounds, MSPoweruser
- Rise of AI shopping ‘agents’ set to transform ecommerce, Financial Times (Sub)
Other Search
- Survey: College Students’ Views on AI, Inside Higher Education
