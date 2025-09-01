Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing AI Overviews without a label and they look more like knowledge panels. Google said crawl changes are independent of big Google updates. Danny Sullivan from Google spoke at WordCamp on Friday on how and why Google Search evolves. Google updated its AI Mode model last week. Google AI Mode has a compare with checkboxes feature for shopping and local businesses.

Most Recent Articles

