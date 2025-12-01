Google Seasonal Holidays 2025 Doodle Live

Google Seasonal Holidays 2025 Doodle

Google just posted its annual Seasonal Holidays Doodle, Google logo, for the 2025 holiday season. We have Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa coming up really soon now and since it is December 1, Google posted the Doodle.

The Doodle does not link anywhere, currently at least. So clicking on it won't take you to a Google Search or AI Mode.

Google wrote:

The Doodle Seasonal Holidays 2025 launched Dec 01, 2025

I will keep you posted on the specific Google Search holiday decorations as they come out.

Forum discusion at X.

 

