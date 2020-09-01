Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Streaming Carousels Feature
Bing has this new, I think it is new, streaming carousel, for live video game or other video streams. The Microsoft Bing Developer Twitter account shared information on it saying the "streaming carousels let you easily search through the top live streams of your favorite video games."
- Google Local Panel Displays Descriptions & Links With Scroll To Text
Andy Simpson and Brodie Clark shared screen shots of Google showing descriptions and links in the local knowledge panel. I personally cannot replicate but in some cases the links themselves also do that scroll-to-text and highlight feature that we've been seeing in Google featured snippets.
- Googlebot Supports Brotli Compression
Gary Illyes from Google has confirmed that Googlebot does indeed support Brotli compression. Brotli is a data format specification for data streams compressed with a specific combination of the general-purpose LZ77 lossless compression algorithm, Huffman coding and 2nd order context modelling. Brotli is a compression algorithm developed by Google and works best for text compression.
- Google My Business Attributes Now Displays Labels On Maps Desktop
Google is now showing the Google My Business attribute labels on the Google Maps desktop listings. Prior, Google showed them in the mobile result but now they can show up also in the Google Maps desktop panel for your local listing.
- Google My Business Requests Update Service Availability
If you login to your Google My Business listing, you may be notified by Google to click on the "Update Service Availability." There Google is asking you to "let customers know that your business is open and which services you're offering."
- Google Image Search Licensable Badge Now Live With Updated Search Filters
In February, Google added a new licensable badge for image search as a beta while it tested out new structured data markup. Well, now after months of testing, this new feature is live and images using this markup can see the licensable badge in the Google Image search results.
- Google Massage Room - Um Not During COVID
We've actually seen a photo of this massage room door before and we've seen the London office get one too. Heck, we have even seen a massage in action. But I do not know when the next time a room lik
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I forwarded this to the crawl team since they have context that I don't have. Do you own a forum on Discourse and if so, what's the subdomain? Is that hosted under https://t.co/Zk8e4Nrz4i or somewhere el, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Dubut on Twitter
- Interested in the ad impact on Core Web Vitals & CLS? -> Google Introduces Publisher Ads Audits for Lighthouse v1.2.0 "The new cumulative ad shift metric is the first publisher ads audit aimed at measuring the impact of ads on Core, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- The new Audience Network Planner is now available to help you research the right targeting, budgets, and bids to maximize your #native #advertising results — no campaign required. 🌟 Learn more: 👇 https:, Microsoft Advertising on Twitter
- What's the minimum number of letters you have to have on a page to ensure the URL of the page can appear on a search result page?, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- September 2020 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google officially launches ‘licensable’ image label and filter in Image search
- Video: Search veteran Kevin Lee on why digital PR is key for SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Content Marketing Analysis in Google Analytics - Part Two, Adswerve
- Looking at Filled Area Google Maps in Google Data Studio, Michael Howeely
- Google’s Quiet Preparations For Apple’s IDFA Change Offers Hints On The Future Of Its Own Mobile Ad ID, AdExchanger
Industry & Business
- The Blurred Lines and Closed Loops of Google Search, Wired
- Close to Home: How the Power of Facebook and Google Affects Local Communities, American Economic Liberties Project
Local & Maps
- Waze adds Batman and the Riddler as guest voices, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Building content moats for stronger competitive advantages, Kevin Indig
- How to Improve SEO for Greater Marketing ROI in 2020, Terakeet
- Page Authority 2.0 Is Coming This Month: What’s Changing and Why, Moz
- The Art of Repurposing Your Google Reviews: SEO Podcast, RankRanger
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- The 2020 Doodle for Google national finalists are here, Google Blog
- Celebrating Jackie Ormes, Google