Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2020

Sep 1, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Streaming Carousels Feature
    Bing has this new, I think it is new, streaming carousel, for live video game or other video streams. The Microsoft Bing Developer Twitter account shared information on it saying the "streaming carousels let you easily search through the top live streams of your favorite video games."
  • Google Local Panel Displays Descriptions & Links With Scroll To Text
    Andy Simpson and Brodie Clark shared screen shots of Google showing descriptions and links in the local knowledge panel. I personally cannot replicate but in some cases the links themselves also do that scroll-to-text and highlight feature that we've been seeing in Google featured snippets.
  • Googlebot Supports Brotli Compression
    Gary Illyes from Google has confirmed that Googlebot does indeed support Brotli compression. Brotli is a data format specification for data streams compressed with a specific combination of the general-purpose LZ77 lossless compression algorithm, Huffman coding and 2nd order context modelling. Brotli is a compression algorithm developed by Google and works best for text compression.
  • Google My Business Attributes Now Displays Labels On Maps Desktop
    Google is now showing the Google My Business attribute labels on the Google Maps desktop listings. Prior, Google showed them in the mobile result but now they can show up also in the Google Maps desktop panel for your local listing.
  • Google My Business Requests Update Service Availability
    If you login to your Google My Business listing, you may be notified by Google to click on the "Update Service Availability." There Google is asking you to "let customers know that your business is open and which services you're offering."
  • Google Image Search Licensable Badge Now Live With Updated Search Filters
    In February, Google added a new licensable badge for image search as a beta while it tested out new structured data markup. Well, now after months of testing, this new feature is live and images using this markup can see the licensable badge in the Google Image search results.
  • Google Massage Room - Um Not During COVID
    We've actually seen a photo of this massage room door before and we've seen the London office get one too. Heck, we have even seen a massage in action. But I do not know when the next time a room lik

