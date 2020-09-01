Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Waze adds Batman and the Riddler as guest voices, 9to5Google

Mobile & Voice

Lenovo Debuts Streamlined Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant, Voicebot

SEO

PPC

Google to pass on digital tax cost to advertisers, CityAM

Search Features

Other Search