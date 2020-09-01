Bing Streaming Carousels Feature

Bing has this new, I think it is new, streaming carousel, for live video game or other video streams. The Microsoft Bing Developer Twitter account shared information on it saying the "streaming carousels let you easily search through the top live streams of your favorite video games."

It works for searches like [fortnite live stream] or [Grand Theft Auto V live stream] and so on - sorry, I never play games.

Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

Here is a video of it in action:

Our streaming carousels let you easily search through the top live streams of your favorite video games. Try it out now! pic.twitter.com/1IAQmreDuO — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) August 31, 2020

Neat search carousel feature.

