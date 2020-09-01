Google My Business Attributes Now Displays Labels On Maps Desktop

Sep 1, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing the Google My Business attribute labels on the Google Maps desktop listings. Prior, Google showed them in the mobile result but now they can show up also in the Google Maps desktop panel for your local listing when you are looking at the listing on Google Maps.

I believe this was first spotted by Stefan Somborac and posted on Twitter and Colan Nielsen explained to me this was new on desktop. So when you add those attributes, i.e. black owned, veteran-led, women-led, LGBTQ-friendly attributes - you may now see those icons show on the desktop listing.

That screen shot is from @SeoAllie - here are some more:

