Google My Business Attributes Now Displays Labels On Maps Desktop

Google is now showing the Google My Business attribute labels on the Google Maps desktop listings. Prior, Google showed them in the mobile result but now they can show up also in the Google Maps desktop panel for your local listing when you are looking at the listing on Google Maps.

I believe this was first spotted by Stefan Somborac and posted on Twitter and Colan Nielsen explained to me this was new on desktop. So when you add those attributes, i.e. black owned, veteran-led, women-led, LGBTQ-friendly attributes - you may now see those icons show on the desktop listing.

That screen shot is from @SeoAllie - here are some more:

I'm seeing the "Veteran-Led" badge now as well. pic.twitter.com/HKgV5WUE53 — Colan Nielsen (@ColanNielsen) August 31, 2020

Google My Business support doc "Add or edit attributes" states "Some attributes... can be highlighted as icons when customers find your business on mobile." Turns out, Google shows attribute icons on desktop for all those people using the new Microsoft Edge. pic.twitter.com/hanOF9YDDp — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 24, 2020

