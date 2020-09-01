Googlebot Supports Brotli Compression

Sep 1, 2020
Gary Illyes from Google has confirmed that Googlebot does indeed support Brotli compression. Brotli is a data format specification for data streams compressed with a specific combination of the general-purpose LZ77 lossless compression algorithm, Huffman coding and 2nd order context modelling. Brotli is a compression algorithm developed by Google and works best for text compression.

Gary said on Twitter he spoke with the Googlebot team and they confirmed with him that Googlebot does support this compression format.

Brotli is fairly new, it was initially released on October 15, 2013, with a stable release only on October 28, 2018. You can learn more about it on Github.

