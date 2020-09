Here is a photo from the Google Irvine office in California of the Google sign in the building. It is made of wood and is designed in a tree swing look.

From this angle it seems to be made really well. The front view we saw before, it was a bit hard to tell.

This image was shared on Instagram.

