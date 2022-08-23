Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its core web vitals report in Search Console. Google is testing a new layout for the local service ads. Google says beauty blogs writing about medical or financial advice is sus. Google said search engines don't understand your poems. Google Ads says there are no plans for ad customizers for locations.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Core Web Vitals Report Adds URL Level Data For Examples URLs
Google announced on Twitter it has added URL-level data in the example URLs within the Google Core Web Vitals report. Plus Google added that it made some textual changes to the report "to make it clearer."
- Google Search Cannot Interpret Your Poem
Do you write poems, creative texts, abstract thoughts, and the like and are wondering how Google Search can and will rank that type of content? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked about that and he said "Search engines don't interpret your poem."
- Google: Beauty Blog With Financial & Medical Advice A Bit Sus
Google's John Mueller was asked if mixing topics on a single blog is a bad idea. John implied that yes, it is, at least for users. John said on Twitter "if you're giving financial & medical advice on a beauty blog, I suspect users are - probably rightly - going to find that a bit sus."
- Google Tests New Local Service Ads UX
Google is testing a new layout and user experience for the Local Service Ads. This interface has the local service ads on the left and when you click on one, the box expands to the right with all of the details on the business.
- Google Ads: No Plans For Ad Customizers Using Location For Responsive Search Ads
Google's Ad Liasion, Ginny Marvin, confirmed on Twitter last week that there are no plans to add support ad customizers by using location as a signal to insert text for responsive search ads, not now and not in the near future.
- Google Bar At The Chicago Office
It looks like Google has a nice bar with real liquor at the Google Chicago office. I wonder if this is used a lot by Googlers?
Other Great Search Threads:
- New in #GA4 enhanced measurement: Form Interactions. Two new automatic events: form_start and form_submit And 7parameters: first_field_id first_field_name first_field_position first_field_type form_destination form_id form_, Matteo Zambon on Twitter
- Search Console & Analytics track & show different data. That's expected., John Mueller on Twitter
- This SEO topic is too important to ignore. Links vs. buttons Many don’t think there’s an issue with those… before they face one. I’ll explain it in a short, Kristina Azarenko on Twitter
- How To Defend a Google AdSense Site From Click Bombing 2022, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEOs feel content ahead of Google helpful content update
- Twitter has launched new and improved Pixel, Conversion API, and App Purchase Optimizations
- Pinterest introduces hosted checkout for merchants
- Microsoft is now putting ads in Outlook mobile
- Google Search Console adds URL-level data in Core Web Vitals report
- Google’s helpful content update: What should we expect?
- How GA4, data modeling and Google Ads work together
- Google Search Console’s video indexing report now live for all
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 17 KPIs and Metrics You Should Include in a Real Estate KPI Dashboard, Databox Blog
- 3 ways to do segmentation in Google Analytics 4, MarTech
- Transform Data's Impact: Pick The Right Success KPI!, Kaushik
Industry & Business
- Google blocks ‘largest ever’ web DDoS attack, Cyber Security Hub
- Stream Data Centers adds ex-Google exec to management team, Capacity Media
- Google for Singapore: New commitments to our home in Asia, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- A Guide to Writing Useful Content by Page and Article Type, Adam Riemer
- Develop a Successful Link Building Campaign: Part 3, 3Q/DEPT
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps could serve advertising to users in 2023, AppleInsider
- How to find local points of interest using map apps in iOS 16, AppleInsider
Mobile & Voice
- The Most Common SEO Issues for News Publishers, SEO for Google News
- Android Auto 7.8 causing 'phone not compatible' error, 9to5Google
- Back to school routines are better with Alexa and Google, The Verge
- Google admits its Google TV software is too slow, The Verge
- Google may support Wear OS smartwatch data backup when switching phone devices, The Hindu
SEO
- How to find your niche in SEO, Traffic Think Tank
- 5xx Server Errors - A Guide to Find & Fix Them on Your Website (Deepcrawl SEO Tips), DeepCrawl
- Does indexifembedded Work as Expected?, Tame The Bots
- Google's Helpful Content Update: How You Can Prepare, Go Fish Digital
- How Do Real Estate Sites Use SEO Text, and Does It Help?, Onely
- Where Can You Go to Learn Local SEO?, Moz
PPC
- Some of Those Google Ads Are Actually Hackers, Lifehacker
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.