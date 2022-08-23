Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2022

Aug 23, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its core web vitals report in Search Console. Google is testing a new layout for the local service ads. Google says beauty blogs writing about medical or financial advice is sus. Google said search engines don't understand your poems. Google Ads says there are no plans for ad customizers for locations.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Core Web Vitals Report Adds URL Level Data For Examples URLs
    Google announced on Twitter it has added URL-level data in the example URLs within the Google Core Web Vitals report. Plus Google added that it made some textual changes to the report "to make it clearer."
  • Google Search Cannot Interpret Your Poem
    Do you write poems, creative texts, abstract thoughts, and the like and are wondering how Google Search can and will rank that type of content? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked about that and he said "Search engines don't interpret your poem."
  • Google: Beauty Blog With Financial & Medical Advice A Bit Sus
    Google's John Mueller was asked if mixing topics on a single blog is a bad idea. John implied that yes, it is, at least for users. John said on Twitter "if you're giving financial & medical advice on a beauty blog, I suspect users are - probably rightly - going to find that a bit sus."
  • Google Tests New Local Service Ads UX
    Google is testing a new layout and user experience for the Local Service Ads. This interface has the local service ads on the left and when you click on one, the box expands to the right with all of the details on the business.
  • Google Ads: No Plans For Ad Customizers Using Location For Responsive Search Ads
    Google's Ad Liasion, Ginny Marvin, confirmed on Twitter last week that there are no plans to add support ad customizers by using location as a signal to insert text for responsive search ads, not now and not in the near future.
  • Google Bar At The Chicago Office
    It looks like Google has a nice bar with real liquor at the Google Chicago office. I wonder if this is used a lot by Googlers?

