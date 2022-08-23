Google: Beauty Blog With Financial & Medical Advice A Bit Sus

Google's John Mueller was asked if mixing topics on a single blog is a bad idea. John implied that yes, it is, at least for users. John said on Twitter "if you're giving financial & medical advice on a beauty blog, I suspect users are - probably rightly - going to find that a bit sus."

That is even if the content is excellent or even low-quality. Even if you make the site awesome and a ton into it. If you mix such diverse content, having a beauty blogger cover investment tips may give off the impression that something is questionable or dishonest or suspicious.

Here are those tweets:

You decide what you write, and whether it's low effort or not. Go and make truely awesome things that bring value to the web. That said, it you're giving financial & medical advice on a beauty blog, I suspect users are - probably rightly - going to find that a bit sus. — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 20, 2022

