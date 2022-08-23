Google Search Cannot Interpret Your Poem

Do you write poems, creative texts, abstract thoughts, and the like and are wondering how Google Search can and will rank that type of content? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked about that and he said "Search engines don't interpret your poem."

He said that on Twitter saying "if you're putting a poem on your site and want to rank for queries unrelated to the text in the poem, you're going to have a hard time."

The question was specifically asked around the helpful content update and he said it is unrelated to this update. The answer is more general to how search engines understand such text.

Here are those tweets:

You mean image search? — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 20, 2022

Update or not, if you're putting a poem on your site and want to rank for queries unrelated to the text in the poem, you're going to have a hard time. Search engines don't interpret your poem. — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 20, 2022

