Google: Moving Links Around On A Page Won't Boost Your Search Rankings

Aug 13, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller of Google said that by just moving a link from one position on a page to another position on a page - you likely won't see any ranking boost from that action. He said on Twitter "I wouldn't assume that you'd get a boost out of just moving links from one part of the page to another part though."

Here are those tweets:

Sure, moving links around from a usability perspective might make sense. But for SEO purposes alone, it probably won't make a huge difference in your rankings.

There are probably exceptions to this, like having a link in your footer's legal disclaimer versus your body content - that probably is a bigger change from Google's perspective.

Here is a somewhat related tweet:

This tweet above we covered in a lot more detail last June over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

