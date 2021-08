Here is a photo from a few years ago, actually 2017, of Yoda being Yoda at the Google Zurich office. We've seen him also in the Dublin office, but here he is in Zurich.

This was shared on Instagram a while back, the person who posted this said "Starwars collection in Google Z├╝rich."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.