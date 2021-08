Microsoft Bing is testing a bit more color in its Bing Search results interface. When you mouse over a hyperlink, Bing may color that link orange as opposed to just keeping it blue and then underlining the link.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Frank Sandtmann, an German based SEO:

I personally do not see this, all I see is the blue underlined link on mouse hover over, but this does add a bit more of a refreshing color to the Bing results.

