Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2023

Aug 8, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says you don't need a niche site to rank for a specific topic. Google said you might not want to let Google index your AI chatbot's output. Google is testing star store badges in search. Google has a new feature for sports cards. Google Image search has two lines of descriptions now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Maybe Don't Let Google Search Index Your AI Chatbot Output
    With all these AI chatbots out there now, Google Search seems to be seeing more and more of them publishing AI-generated outputted content in the wild. And if you don't want Google indexing that content, make sure to block Googlebot from seeing that content.
  • Google: You Don't Need A Niche Site To Rank On A Topic
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "You don't need to have a niche site in order to rank in Google; in fact, sometimes that's a good way not to rank." He explained that "A page doesn't have to be on a site that's "related to the niche" in order to be useful & helpful."
  • Google Images Now Shows Site Name, Favicon & Page Title
    Google Images are now showing the site name, favicon and below that, a second line, for the page title that image is sourced from. Previously, Google showed just the image, then Google tested the site name and favicon but now Google is showing it all.
  • Google Search Tests Star Store Badge
    Google is testing replacing the "top quality store" badge with a "star store" badge in the search results. Previously it was a "Trusted Store" badge but that was replaced by the "top quality store" badge.
  • Google Search Major League Baseball "Recent Featured Highlights"
    Google has a new search feature titled "recent featured highlights" for Major League Baseball players. It showcases stats for recent games, short video clips and more.
  • Google Carnival Sign
    Did you know that Google has a carnival at the GooglePlex, its main headquarters in Mountain View, California. We saw one in 2015 and here is one from this year with Peter the Greeter standing in fro

