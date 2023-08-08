Google Search Major League Baseball "Recent Featured Highlights"

Google has a new search feature titled "recent featured highlights" for Major League Baseball players. It showcases stats for recent games, short video clips and more.

This was spotted by sports fan Mordy Oberstein who posted on Twitter the following screenshots and said, "Here’s a new one “recent featured highlights” for MLB players. Looks like it’s a partnership with MLB - all links lead to http://MLB.com (also “recent is a relative some of these are from last season)."

I don't follow entertainment, but Mordy can't get enough of it, so I trust him when he says this is new.

