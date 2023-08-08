Google: You Don't Need A Niche Site To Rank On A Topic

Aug 8, 2023
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "You don't need to have a niche site in order to rank in Google; in fact, sometimes that's a good way not to rank." He explained that "A page doesn't have to be on a site that's "related to the niche" in order to be useful & helpful."

The funny thing is, in December, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison said the same thing. He said your content does not need to be on one topic, one niche topic, for it to rank well. So you might ask, what about topic authority?

