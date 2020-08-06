Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Updates Search Console API Infrastructure: What You Need To Know.

Google announced this morning it has been upgrading the infrastructure for the Google Search Console API. Google said this is an infrastructure change and that "API is backward compatible and there are currently no changes in scope or functionality." But there are a few things to note.

Google announced this morning it has been upgrading the infrastructure for the Google Search Console API. Google said this is an infrastructure change and that "API is backward compatible and there are currently no changes in scope or functionality." But there are a few things to note. Google Asking Searcher: How Fast Did This Site Load?

Google is now asking some searchers how fast a site loaded after visiting the site and jumping back to the search results. Taylor Berg posted a screen shot on Twitter of this in action the other day, here it is.

Google is now asking some searchers how fast a site loaded after visiting the site and jumping back to the search results. Taylor Berg posted a screen shot on Twitter of this in action the other day, here it is. Google Easter Egg For Cha-Cha Slide

This is a few days old but I keep meaning to post it and other things keep coming up that are more important. But that is it, this is too important to leave for yet another day. Go to Google and search for [cha cha slide] and then click on the sparkling microphone. Make sure your sound is up and have fun.

This is a few days old but I keep meaning to post it and other things keep coming up that are more important. But that is it, this is too important to leave for yet another day. Go to Google and search for [cha cha slide] and then click on the sparkling microphone. Make sure your sound is up and have fun. Google: Heading Elements (Tags) Order Does Not Matter

Google's John Mueller was asked if putting an H5 before an H1 on a page would end up hurting the page from ranking well in Google. John said "nope" it won't end up hurting the page from ranking organically in Google Search.

Google's John Mueller was asked if putting an H5 before an H1 on a page would end up hurting the page from ranking well in Google. John said "nope" it won't end up hurting the page from ranking organically in Google Search. Bing Webmaster Tools Will Expand Image & Video Reporting

Bing said that it will soon be expanding its reporting on image and videos. Bing Webmaster Tools has a search performance report but it currently does not let you filter the data by vertical; i.e. web, image, video, news, etc.

Bing said that it will soon be expanding its reporting on image and videos. Bing Webmaster Tools has a search performance report but it currently does not let you filter the data by vertical; i.e. web, image, video, news, etc. Google Japan YouTube Space With Chabudai (I Think)

Here are some older photos that I found on Instagram from the Google Japan office. This is the YouTube Space there and you can see it is all decked out in Japanese culture, not that I know anything a

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features