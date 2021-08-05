Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has removed the "safe browsing" signal from the Google page experience update, so that is no longer a ranking factor. It was also removed from the page experience report, along with some bug fixes to that report. Google does use searcher queries to determine what supplemental information should be shown in the knowledge panel. Google Ads for a short period of time showed the full details in the search terms report. Plus a lot more news for you below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.