Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2021

- Safe Browsing No Longer A Google Ranking Signal
Google announced that it has removed the safe browsing signal as part of the page experience update. In fact, Google implied it was never used as a signal, saying the it is "clarifying that Safe Browsing isn't used as a ranking signal."
- User Queries Help Google Determine What To Show In Knowledge Panels
Ever wonder why some knowledge panels show the authors books, while others might show movies or TV shows and maybe less or more information. Google sometimes determines what to show in a knowledge panel based on how people search for that person or entity.
- Google Search Tests Discussions Carousel
Looks like Google is testing another design and layout for displaying forums in the search results. Now Google is labeling this "discussions" and showing it in this two column and multiple rows carousel interface.
- Google Ads Search Terms Report Stops Hiding All Searches
Back in September 2020, Google announced it would show less search term data in the Google Ads Search Terms report. As you can imagine, the advertising community was not happy. But something changed yesterday and all the search term data is now showing in that report.
- Data: Most Popular Google Search Features Are People Also Ask & Local Pack
Eric Enge along with SEO Clarity published a snippet of data showing which are the most popular search features you would find in the Google Search Results. In order of popularity comes people also ask, local listings, popular products, images, videos, and featured snippets.
- New Google Auckland Office
Looks like Google opened a new office in New Zealand, in Auckland. Google said "As we approach 15 years on the ground in New Zealand, Google is investing to put down stronger roots here - including by
- Redirect Notice on iPhone Safari Browser, Google My Business Community
- The nice part about the web is that anyone can publish whatever they want. Affiliate sites can publish news, news sites can publish affiliate content. It doesn't mean it'll, John Mueller on Twitter
- Hiding SEO text for logged in users, WebmasterWorld
- I think the screenshot doesn't reflect what I see in the first page of results. That said, I think more broadly we've given guidance about any site that hosts content, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- It's fine to rename sitemap files. We use them to discover URLs, there's no "value" in the files themselves. That said, I'd use redirects like you would with other URL changes., John Mueller on Twitter
- Same keyword phrase in GMB Insights but separate results, Local Search Forum
- The disavow tool is not about relevance, it's about discounting bad links which you placed and can't remove. I would not use it as a SEO tweak -- it's a big hammer to fix big link problems., John Mueller on Twitter
- Why would you disavow links on a subdirectory level though? Just disavow it (and usually the whole domain) for the whole site., John Mueller on Twitter
