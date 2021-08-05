Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2021

Aug 5, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has removed the "safe browsing" signal from the Google page experience update, so that is no longer a ranking factor. It was also removed from the page experience report, along with some bug fixes to that report. Google does use searcher queries to determine what supplemental information should be shown in the knowledge panel. Google Ads for a short period of time showed the full details in the search terms report. Plus a lot more news for you below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Safe Browsing No Longer A Google Ranking Signal
    Google announced that it has removed the safe browsing signal as part of the page experience update. In fact, Google implied it was never used as a signal, saying the it is "clarifying that Safe Browsing isn't used as a ranking signal."
  • User Queries Help Google Determine What To Show In Knowledge Panels
    Ever wonder why some knowledge panels show the authors books, while others might show movies or TV shows and maybe less or more information. Google sometimes determines what to show in a knowledge panel based on how people search for that person or entity.
  • Google Search Tests Discussions Carousel
    Looks like Google is testing another design and layout for displaying forums in the search results. Now Google is labeling this "discussions" and showing it in this two column and multiple rows carousel interface.
  • Google Ads Search Terms Report Stops Hiding All Searches
    Back in September 2020, Google announced it would show less search term data in the Google Ads Search Terms report. As you can imagine, the advertising community was not happy. But something changed yesterday and all the search term data is now showing in that report.
  • Data: Most Popular Google Search Features Are People Also Ask & Local Pack
    Eric Enge along with SEO Clarity published a snippet of data showing which are the most popular search features you would find in the Google Search Results. In order of popularity comes people also ask, local listings, popular products, images, videos, and featured snippets.
  • New Google Auckland Office
    Looks like Google opened a new office in New Zealand, in Auckland. Google said "As we approach 15 years on the ground in New Zealand, Google is investing to put down stronger roots here - including by

