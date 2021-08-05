Google Ads Search Terms Report Stops Hiding All Searches

Back in September 2020, Google announced it would show less search term data in the Google Ads Search Terms report. As you can imagine, the advertising community was not happy. But something changed yesterday and all the search term data is now showing in that report.

We are not sure if this is a bug or a feature, but everyone is rushing to download the data just in case it is a bug. So go grab the data as soon as you possibly can, just in case this feature goes away.

A Reddit thread found through David Melamed on LinkedIn wrote:

I manage 30+ campaigns daily and some would only show 15-20 search terms on average, with a ton of impressions under the "other" category, hiding lower volume search terms. I logged in today to find 400 search terms on the same campaign, and 500+ from yesterday when I remember it only showing me 30 yesterday. New update?

David Melamed rightly said "All Google Advertisers should immediately download their Search Term Reports ASAP in case this is a bug that gets fixed."

I am not sure if this is a bug and I didn't see any formal announcement from Google about any changes to the Search Terms report in Google Ads - so go grab the data before it is too late.

Update: It seems like this no longer works, so maybe it was a bug?

