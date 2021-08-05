New Google Auckland Office

Looks like Google opened a new office in New Zealand, in Auckland. Google said "as we approach 15 years on the ground in New Zealand, Google is investing to put down stronger roots here - including by establishing an engineering presence in Auckland."

You can see a few more photos of this office over here.

I am just not sure who will be in the office during this pandemic...

