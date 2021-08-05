Data: Most Popular Google Search Features Are People Also Ask & Local Pack

Eric Enge along with SEOClarity published a snippet of data showing which are the most popular search features you would find in the Google Search Results. In order of popularity comes people also ask, local listings, popular products, images, videos, and featured snippets.

This is based on SEOClarity on a sampling 2.5 million search queries conducted on on July 29, 2021 according to Eric.

Eric posted this chart on Twitter:

Here is that tweet:

New data on the frequency of search features from @seoClarity. Based on sampling 2.5M search queries on 7/29/21. Intended this for my presentation @Pubcon but I unfortunately couldn't make it. If you're there go see @RyanJones as he has some great info to share. pic.twitter.com/RUDSYATgCJ — Eric Enge (@stonetemple) August 3, 2021

Are you surprised by this?

