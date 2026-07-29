Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console platform properties is fully live, it is cool, you must check it out. Google said there is no defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation when signals are inconsistent. Google's support for unavailable_after may be cool but there are downsides. There is a new Budget Panel for Google Ads. Bing is testing pricing on product image thumbnails. The Google Ads interface now shows Target CPA and Target ROAS as explicit bidding strategy options in the drop-down of bidding options. Google Ads has this new Lead Journey Mapping tool.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Platform Properties Now Fully Live
Earlier this month, Google announced platform properties, a way to see content that you manage but on third-party platforms, including social platforms and video platforms. So if you have an account on Instagram, TikTok, X and/or YouTube, you can claim access and see how your content on those platforms are performing within Google Search. That feature is now globally live as of today, Google announced.
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The Problem With unavailable_after - Google Might Not See Updated Dates
Google supports the unavailable_after meta attribute, which will tell Google not to show this page in search results after the specified date/time. The problem with this, is that if you try to change the unavailable_after date later, Google might not pick up on it because Google may not try to crawl that page before the last given date.
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Google Search Doesn't Publish Precedence For Metadata In Conflict
Google's John Mueller confirmed it has not and likely won't publish publicly Google Search's defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation. In other words, if you have conflicting signals you are sending Google, which signal trumps the other. Like a 301 redirect from URL A to URL B but on URL B, you have a canonical tag to URL A, which should Google trust.
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Google Ads Lead Journey Mapping
Google Ads posted details about a new feature it calls "Lead Journey Mapping." Lead Journey Mapping is a visual drag-and-drop tool that allows lead generation advertisers to map their end-to-end customer journey...
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Google Ads Budget Panel
Google Ads has introduced what it calls "Budget Panel," which should be able to be found (at some point) in Performance Max and Demand Gen campaign review page. Google says the Budget Panel "provides customized budget recommendations to optimize campaign performance and prevent low starts."
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Google Ads Target CPA & Target ROAS As Explicit Bidding Strategy Options
The Google Ads interface now shows Target CPA and Target ROAS as explicit bidding strategy options in the drop-down of bidding options. We knew this was coming, as it is supported in the new version of Google Ads Editor 2.13 and all the other recent communication from Google and now advertisers are seeing it.
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Bing Testing Pricing On Product Images
Microsoft seems to be testing showing pricing on the product images within the Bing Search organic results. Normally, Bing would show review stars on the product images and, below the image, show the price. I should note that I am also seeing two rows of products under a single search result snippet, which I think is new.
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Google Android & Dinosaur Foosball Display
Here is what looks like a Google foosball table, turned into some sort of wall art project. It has the Android character on one side and the Chrome Dinosaur on the other side. Who will win?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Here Is A New One For An Ad Platform!!! I Turn Ad Group Off, Ad Group Immediately Turns Itself Back On......"Fun!!!!", Anthony Higman on X
- Oof, I wish this journalist writing about the recent Claude shares being indexed reached out to an SEO before writing this. It's filled with bad information. If you block via robots.txt AND noindex the page, Google and Bing *cannot* see the noindex tag since they can't crawl the..., Glenn Gabe on X
- A lot of the web has lost connection to things like files and folders; it always annoys me a bit when a "page" is called "/page-name/", but it is what it is. At least with regards to properties in Search Console, this is pretty straightforward - you can verify a folder as the underlying entity (it includes pages as items), you don't verify a page (because that's already the item itself). , John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Apple updated its Apple Ads terms of service again - not sure if anything big is new but a lot of changes, Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SMX Advanced expands in 2027: See you in San Diego or Boston
- Google rolls out AI content labels in asset studio
- Google Ads appears to separate Target CPA and Target ROAS bidding strategies
- Attribution vs. incrementality: Why you need both
- Putting Google Ads AI Max’s automated ad copy to the test
- Google indexed Claude Chats because Anthropic didn’t block your private chats from search engines
- How SEO reduces blended customer acquisition costs
- Why creator content belongs in your AI search strategy
- 5 strategies to remove negative search results in 2026
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Amazon Rethinks Its AI Strategy and Winds Down Many in-House Models, Business Insider
- ‘Really inappropriate’: teachers decry plan for humanoid robot in New York high school, The Guardian
- Discovering cryptographic weaknesses with Claude, Anthropic
- MCP just got its biggest update ever — here’s what changes for AI agents, VentureBeat
- What’s new in Managed Agents in Gemini API, Google Blog
- Perplexity’s Personal Computer turns Windows PCs into AI agents, The Verge
- The AI Future Is for Everyone, Wall Street Journal
- Anatomy of a Frontier Lab Agent Intrusion: A Technical Timeline of the July 2026 Incident, huggingface.co
- Google DeepMind dismantles Nobel-winning AlphaFold team in strategy shift, Financial Times (Sub)
Analytics
- AdMob linking within Google Analytics, Google Analytics Help
- Campaign data import currency update, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- OpenAI and Google DeepMind make their case as Congress weighs an AI kill switch, CNBC
- OpenAI, Anthropic Staff Share Letter Asking US to Help Pace AI Progress, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Yelp Host voice AI adds OpenTable reservations and takeout ordering for restaurants, Yelp Blog
- Google Business Profile Checklist for Car Dealerships, SearchLab Digital
- Google Maps Labels Can Save You The Headache Of Lists - Here's How, BGR
- Major Google Maps 2026 update is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it promises to transform your driving experience, Super Car Blondie
- Google Maps has fixed its traffic glitch, Android Authority
Other Search
- discover.aigc — what is it?, 1492.vision
- New Apple TV 4K Box, HomePod mini and Siri AI Smart Home Hub Are Coming, Bloomberg
- What's The Difference Between Amazon's Echo Dot And Echo Dot Max?, Engadget
PPC
- Support for AI Content Labeling using the Campaign Manager and Display & Video 360 APIs, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The New Competitive Advantage in Paid Search, Brainlabs
- What Google's "Strongest Match" Ad Labels Mean for Business Owners Advertising on Search, JXT Group
- Google Is Leaning on Travel to Make Its Case for AI Ads, Skift
- Google Ads Launches Lead Journey Mapping Tool, PPC News Feed
- Predictive Matching Transitioning to Search Term Matching, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- 5 surprising ways you can use Search to go offline, Google Blog
- Google Search data shows an increase in “touch grass” trends, Google Blog
- 5 tips for how to host a dinner party with Google Search, Google Blog
SEO
- How to Own the AI Answer: An AEO Strategy Guide, Tinuiti
- SEO vs GEO is the wrong question, Jono Alderson
- The Critical Combination of SEO Strategy and Project Management, JumpFly
- You Can’t Demand the Click If You Won’t Give the Link, SEO For Lunch
- Is your AI giving bad SEO advice? Do you know the difference?, Joe Hall
- Top Stories in AI Overviews: The Data, The Strategy, and The Impact of Blocking Google AI, Newzdash
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