Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console platform properties is fully live, it is cool, you must check it out. Google said there is no defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation when signals are inconsistent. Google's support for unavailable_after may be cool but there are downsides. There is a new Budget Panel for Google Ads. Bing is testing pricing on product image thumbnails. The Google Ads interface now shows Target CPA and Target ROAS as explicit bidding strategy options in the drop-down of bidding options. Google Ads has this new Lead Journey Mapping tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Why Most Businesses Fail at Data-Driven Digital PR Campaigns, Ann Smarty

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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