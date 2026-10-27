Advertisers Can't Figure Out If An Ad Is A Google Local Service Ad Or Not

Oct 27, 2026 - 7:31 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google advertisers are struggling to agree on whether a specific local ad unit in Google Search is a Local Service Ad or another type of local Google ad.

Ryan posted a screenshot on X and asked, "This bottom ad is LSA, right?" He asked Anthony Higman, who responded, "YES!!!!!! No one can tell BUT YES YOU ARE CORRECT!. If it has message its an LSA right now. They trying to obscure that further now. BUT YES ITS AN LSA. And your right because "verified""

Here is the screenshot of the ad:

Google Lsa Confusion

The responses to the post are funny in that some think it is not a Local Service Ad but rather a normal search ad with location assets on, some think it is a Local Service Ad, some think it is a normal search ad with a Google Business Profile linked and so on.

Here are some of the responses:

It is sad to see so much confusion from Google Ads experts, it shows me that Google needs better communication on this? I mean, there is this transition from Google Local Service Ads to Google Ads that is happening now.

Another example of LSAs changing UI:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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