Google advertisers are struggling to agree on whether a specific local ad unit in Google Search is a Local Service Ad or another type of local Google ad.

Ryan posted a screenshot on X and asked, "This bottom ad is LSA, right?" He asked Anthony Higman, who responded, "YES!!!!!! No one can tell BUT YES YOU ARE CORRECT!. If it has message its an LSA right now. They trying to obscure that further now. BUT YES ITS AN LSA. And your right because "verified""

Here is the screenshot of the ad:

The responses to the post are funny in that some think it is not a Local Service Ad but rather a normal search ad with location assets on, some think it is a Local Service Ad, some think it is a normal search ad with a Google Business Profile linked and so on.

Here are some of the responses:

@HVACSEO YES!!!!!! No one can tell BUT YES YOU ARE CORRECT!. If it has message its an LSA right now. They trying to obscure that further now. BUT YES ITS AN LSA. And your right because "verified" — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 18, 2026

@theppcdude @AnthonyHigman I think it’s LSA and they’re also sticking LSA in the organic map pack scroll too — Ryan | HVAC SEO (@HVACSEO) October 17, 2026

@samcleaningceo @AnthonyHigman The book online button and click through presentation doesn’t make me believe it is though — Ryan | HVAC SEO (@HVACSEO) October 17, 2026

@TheAaronAM @AnthonyHigman Right, that second picture has LSA written all over it lol — Ryan | HVAC SEO (@HVACSEO) October 17, 2026

@zeeshangooglead @AnthonyHigman Ryan HVAC SEO Google ads expert is what I go by now — Ryan | HVAC SEO (@HVACSEO) October 18, 2026

It is sad to see so much confusion from Google Ads experts, it shows me that Google needs better communication on this? I mean, there is this transition from Google Local Service Ads to Google Ads that is happening now.

Another example of LSAs changing UI:

@rustybrick Should also be noted that this is what the local pack looks like BWHAHAHAHAH. And that top jawn is an LSA. https://t.co/M3IxMQoxG0 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 22, 2026

Forum discussion at X.