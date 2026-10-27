Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We may be seeing another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update hit over the past day or so. Google has updated its UGC spam policy in an important way. Google's John Mueller has downplayed the importance of a fresh indexing report. There is a lot of confusion on what is and what is not a Local Service Ad. Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. Google Ads said it will update its Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) ads policy this coming January.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update: Volatility & Chatter Spike
I know I just reported on an unconfirmed Google Search ranking update from this past Saturday, October 24th. But I am now seeing a larger spike in volatility, along with an increase in SEO community chatter around another unconfirmed update over the past 24 hours.
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Google Warns Tools On User-Generated Spam Guidance & More
Google has updated its Prevent user-generated spam on your site and platform help document to specify "tools that let users publish shared pages, generated content, or web apps." The update explicitly includes platforms and tools that let users create shared pages, generated content, and web apps.
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Google Downplays The Importance Of Fresh Index Reporting
Google's John Mueller kind of downplayed the importance of the freshness of the Google Search Console page indexing report. He said on Reddit, in response to my coverage of the report's recent slowness, that "it can feel like it's important to focus on it, but honestly, save your energy."
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Advertisers Can't Figure Out If An Ad Is A Google Local Service Ad Or Not
Google advertisers are struggling to agree on whether a specific local ad unit in Google Search is a Local Service Ad or another type of local Google ad.
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Google Ads Tests Dotted Underlined Links In Sponsored Results
Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. When you click on them, you go to the ad destination's URL, like you would if you clicked on the title of the ad.
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Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) Policy
Google Ads said it will update its Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) ads policy this coming January. Google said this is being done as part of a "redesign of the policy, and to improve protections, clarity and transparency."
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Google Montreal Library Lounge
Here is a photo of the library at the Google office in Montreal, Canada. What I don't understand is that green button and QR code, what is that about? I can't read it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google genuinely seems determined to strip all humanity from the web. Just started seeing a very annoying built-in mobile Chrome reading mode notification when visiting sites. Impossible to miss and it strips CSS/JS from view. Here’s an example on @lilyraynyc’s site., Inspired Taste on X
- Google is rolling out a new “Search Google” on Google Gemini’s desktop (web) app., Radu Oncescu on X
- Trent Bone, Poop Scoopin Crew. Google has no Pet Waste Removal Service category, so scoopers file under Waste Management Company. My GBP thread is at 15 votes, filing week Nov 2-6. Is this a story for Search Engine Roundtable?, Trent Bone on X
- I understand why #GoogleAds might flag Before vs. After image as a "Collage" But how is it considered "Misleading Ad Design"? It's simply a before-and-after comparison of an interior design project. Nothing misleading. Can someone explain why this violates the policy?, Govind Singh on X
- Accuranker posted more details on newer Google poisoning efforts against Google scraper tools, Barry Schwartz on X
- Gemini Live arrived in Android Auto for me last week. Very cool to have conversations with Gemini about various topics, brainstorm ideas, learn more about news, etc. Big advantage for Google to have that front and center for Android users... It wasn't able to email or message, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search says you should block indexing of link-shared content
- Google Ads introduces centralized dashboard for tracking policy issues
- Google confirms AI-generated review summaries in Search ads
- Cloudflare will upend the AI visibility space
- AI search is a branding channel, not a distraction
- How to build a Google Ads dashboard with Claude that ties spend to outcomes
- 7 B2B marketing shifts that will define 2027
- Pop-ups and SEO: What’s safe, what’s risky, and what to fix
- 6 steps to map local search intent beyond keyword data
- Search Engine Land Awards 2026: And the winners are…
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- OpenAI and Anthropic cut their LLM prices by up to 80% within a few months. Why?, Max Woolf's Blog
- Google Pushed AI Into Schools. Students Say It’s Gone Too Far., Wall Street Journal
- How AI is transforming hurricane forecasts, NPR
- Introducing GPT-6.1 Terra, OpenAI
- Working with academic communities to build scientific understanding, OpenAI
- Preview, edit, and collaborate on markdown (.md) files natively in Google Docs and Drive, Google Developers Blog
- Polar Peaks: Google’s new AI quest for brain mapping, Google Blog
- OpenAI Has a Surprising Defense Against Election Deepfakes, CNET
Analytics
- How to Remove Bot Traffic from GA4 With a GPU Check, KP Playbook
Industry & Business
- Anthropic IPO live updates: AI lab's S-1 filing, CNBC
- Ray-Ban Meta Audio AI Glasses Cost More While Ditching a Key Feature: Review, Bloomberg
- The End of the Internet, Stratechery
- Anthropic Grows More Reliant on Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Bloomberg
- Anthropic IPO: S-1 Filing Offers First Look at Claude Maker’s Finances, Bloomberg
- Google Sells Itself As A Commerce 'Matchmaker,' Not A Retailer, AdWeek
- Google.org to help 1 million farmers via ONA by 2027, Google Blog
- Microsoft to Trim Workforce With Buyout Offers for 60,000 Staff, Bloomberg
- Ignite Energy Access cut 160kT CO2e in H1 2026, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Influencer Marketing Best Practices – New Data!, TopRank Marketing
- Fighting Ref Domain Spam, Majestic
Local & Maps
- 4 powerful Google Maps customizations hidden in your settings, How To Geek
- Google Maps changed its default voice to be more 'natural.' People hate it, CBC News
Other Search
- Google Beam expands to 20 USO locations globally, Google Blog
- The Tragedy of Having a Wikipedia Page—and Then Losing It, Wired
PPC
- Microsoft Ads MCP Adds Asset Performance and Change History, PPC News Feed
- Five questions to ask before hiring a Google Ads agency, Hop Skip Media
- Microsoft Enables Target and Bid for LinkedIn Audiences, PPC News Feed
- Your Q4 Performance Will Be Decided in These Months Before Black Friday, JXT Group
- Are Keywords Becoming Inputs Instead of Targets?, JumpFly
- 1UP Games boosted ROAS by 62% with value-based bidding, Google
SEO
- Cloaking is dead. Long live cloaking., Jono Alderson
- Google Gets the Thank-You, The Inference
- What Is Commodity Content? What Google Says, SERPrecon
- Clickout Media makes journalists redundant but bylines revived with AI, Press Gazette
- GEO Is a Distraction? Only If We Forget What Marketing Is, I Love SEO
- How To Optimise PDF Files For Google And Get Them Bringing In Enquiries, Nikki Pilkington
- AI SEO: 3 Laws of AI Search Motion, Hobo
- SEO and AI metrics that (still) matter in 2025, SEO For Journalism
- 7 enterprise SEO mistakes and how to avoid them, Oncrawl
Feedback:
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