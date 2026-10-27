Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may be seeing another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update hit over the past day or so. Google has updated its UGC spam policy in an important way. Google's John Mueller has downplayed the importance of a fresh indexing report. There is a lot of confusion on what is and what is not a Local Service Ad. Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. Google Ads said it will update its Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) ads policy this coming January.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

How to Remove Bot Traffic from GA4 With a GPU Check, KP Playbook

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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