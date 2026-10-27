Google is testing placing dotted underlined links in the sponsored results ad descriptions. When you click on them, you go to the ad destination's URL, like you would if you clicked on the title of the ad.

We saw Google testing dotted underlined URLs, blue dotted underlined sitelinks, dotted underlined AI Overview links, etc before but this is different, in that the ad description has the dotted underlined links.

This is more similar to the hyperlinks in ad descriptions we covered earlier.

Here is a screenshot from Sachin Patel who posted this on SEW:

Forum discussion at X.