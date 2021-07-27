Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched a new link spam algorithm update, reminded us about the nofollow attributes and warned us to use them. So far, I am not seeing too much around this update outside of what rolled out over the weekend, which may be unrelated to this link spam update. Google's John Mueller said the old speed updates were likely replaced by the page experience update. Bing is testing an image button in the snippet to load images in a carousel format from that site. Google has AR based olympics athletes in Search and Discover. Google published its timeline for the Privacy Sandbox.
- Google Link Spam Update Is Here
Google said it began rolling out a new algorithm update for Google Search named the link spam update. This update "is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages," Google wrote. It will roll out from yesterday, July 26th, over a two week period or so.
- Assume The Google Page Experience Update Replaced The Old Google Speed Update
Google has launched numerous search algorithms around speed in the past. The question some folks have is does Google still use those old ones or does the new Page Experience Update replace those. John Mueller of Google said he would assume the Page Experience Update replaced the old ones.
- Bing Search With Images From This Search Result Button
Bing has a search feature that lets searchers see relevant images from a search result for a specific query. There is an "images" button next to the search result snippet, that when you click on it, it pops up a carousel of relevant images from that site.
- Olympic Athletes In 3D & AR In Google Search
Google now has some of the more well known Olympic athletes in 3D and AR (augmented reality) in Google Search. You can easily access it by going to Google.com on mobile or in the Google App and scrolling down until you find the "athletes in 3d" section.
- Google Publishes The Privacy Sandbox Timeline
On Friday, Google published a detailed timeline for the rollout of its Privacy Sandbox. Google said this "timeline reflects when we expect new technologies will be ready to support key use cases, so that Chrome can responsibly phase out third-party cookies."
- GooglePlex Back To Work Signage
When I showed you that Peter the Greeter was back at Google, some of you may have noticed the big Google logo signage on the GooglePlex was different. It might be a custom back to work Google Doodle f
- E.U. Gives Google 2 Months to Improve Hotel, Flight SERPs, WebmasterWorld
- Anchor ads coming to Desktops, WebmasterWorld
- Interesting addition to Google's Local Business structured data doc: https://t.co/Qa2Kzep67o New requirement for priceRange states that it must be <100 characters to be used in search features. Can think of a few large sites, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- Need Any Advice Reporting Impersonation In Google Ads, Local Search Forum
- Take the State of Technical SEO Survey - https://t.co/r7zRfzmK0M from @techseowomen & @airadigital, Screaming Frog on Twitter
