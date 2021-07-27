Olympic Athletes In 3D & AR In Google Search

Jul 27, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google now has some of the more well known Olympic athletes in 3D and AR (augmented reality) in Google Search. You can easily access it by going to Google.com on mobile or in the Google App and scrolling down until you find the "athletes in 3d" section.

Here is a video of it in action:

Here are some photos and GIFs from David Iwanow and Valentin Pletzer on Twitter:

This is not necessarily new news, it was announced in May on the Google blog. Google wrote "AR is also a powerful tool for visual learning. With the new AR athletes in Search, you can see signature moves from some of your favorite athletes in AR — like Simone Biles’s famous balance beam routine."

But now you can really play around with it during the Olympics. Have fun!

