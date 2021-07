When I showed you that Peter the Greeter was back at Google, some of you may have noticed the big Google logo signage on the GooglePlex was different. It might be a custom back to work Google Doodle for the building? It matches the wardrobe of Stan the dinosaur for return to work.

Anyway, this view is from this photo on Instagram.

