Water Drop Google SuperG Logo

Here is a photo Google shared of the Super G Google logo in a water drop off a needle. Google explained more on Instagram how the photo and image was created.

Google wrote @f.stop_1.8 created this image using a Pixel 3XL and shared with us how he captured this moment: "I first opened a Google logo on my laptop, rotated it 360° and took one needle with a water droplet at the tip. I held the needle right in front of the screen. The water droplet created the reflection of the Google logo."

