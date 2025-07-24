Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says normal SEO works to rank in the Google AI Overviews. Google released the Google Trends API, it is limited access now. Google released its earnings report - yea, ad revenue keeps climbing. OpenAI may be crawling the LLMS.txt file but Google says it won't. Google spoke about CSS and SEO and also about show web pages. Google AdSense removed a blocking category.

