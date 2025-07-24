Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says normal SEO works to rank in the Google AI Overviews. Google released the Google Trends API, it is limited access now. Google released its earnings report - yea, ad revenue keeps climbing. OpenAI may be crawling the LLMS.txt file but Google says it won't. Google spoke about CSS and SEO and also about show web pages. Google AdSense removed a blocking category.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Normal SEO Works To Get Into AI Overviews
Gary Illyes from Google said at the Google Search Live Deep Dive event yesterday that you don't need to do GEO, LLMO or anything else to show up in Google AI Overviews, you just need to do normal SEO.
-
Google Announces Google Trends API
Google has released an alpha version of an API to access Google Trends data - the Google Trends API. "This new API will help Researchers, Journalists, and Developers to understand Search behaviors and patterns," said Daniel Waisberg of Google.
-
Google On CSS & SEO
Google's John Mueller and Martin Splitt spoke for just under 40 minutes on the topic of CSS and SEO. They covered why CSS files matter for SEO, how modern CSS frameworks impact pages, and the SEO implications of CSS class names and pseudo elements.
-
Google On Show Webpage SEO
Google's John Mueller gave some advice on how to handle show web pages, for when the event or show or performance is complete. How do you handle those old show URLs. He said it is similar to dealing with products and he gave similar advice a couple times around event web pages.
-
Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.
Recently, Google said that no AI system is currently using the LLMS.txt file. But maybe some are starting to? OpenAI may be starting to discover and crawl LLMS.txt files on websites. While Google's Gary Illyes said they won't be doing that.
-
Google AdSense Removing Significant Skin Exposure Block Control Category
Google announced it will be removing the block control category named "Significant Skin Exposure" from the block controls. That means if you have apps or websites where you want to ensure ads don't have a lot of skin in the ads showing, you won't be able to do that after July 30, 2025.
-
Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%
Google reported Q2 2025 earnings today, which showed Google's ad revenue was up again year-over-year, with an increase of 10.4%, and overall revenue is also up 13.8%.
-
Google's Dino Stan Alive
Google's Veo3 is pretty impressive, for example, Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, shared how it can take a still photo and make it come to life. Here is a GIF and video of it in action, he shared this on X.
