Google AdSense Removing Significant Skin Exposure Block Control Category

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Skin

Google announced it will be removing the block control category named "Significant Skin Exposure" from the block controls. That means if you have apps or websites where you want to ensure ads don't have a lot of skin in the ads showing, you won't be able to do that after July 30, 2025.

Google wrote, "From July 30 2025, we'll start to remove the "Significant Skin Exposure" sensitive category from Blocking controls." Why did Google remove it? Google said, "this change is part of an ongoing effort to give publishers more precise brand safety controls."

Once this happens you will not be able to broadly block creatives that appear to show bare skin via this sensitive category.

If you have already blocked this category then on July 30th Google add a "Deprecated" label to the "Significant Skin Exposure" category in your Blocking controls.

Then, beginning September 30, 2025, your existing blocks will no longer apply.

Google said you will still be able to block unwanted creatives with exposed skin using more precise categories. To block unwanted ads with significant skin exposure, we recommend blocking the following categories if you believe these types of ads are unsuitable for your users:

  • “Reference to Sex”, “Sexual Reproductive Health” and “Dating” in sensitive categories
  • “Swimwear” and “Underwear” subcategories under “Apparel” in general categories

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Other Search Engines

Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Removing Significant Skin Exposure Block Control Category

Jul 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%

Jul 23, 2025 - 4:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

Jul 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google's Dino Stan Alive
Next Story: Is OpenAI Crawling LLMs.txt Files? Google Says It Won't.

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.