Google announced it will be removing the block control category named "Significant Skin Exposure" from the block controls. That means if you have apps or websites where you want to ensure ads don't have a lot of skin in the ads showing, you won't be able to do that after July 30, 2025.

Google wrote, "From July 30 2025, we'll start to remove the "Significant Skin Exposure" sensitive category from Blocking controls." Why did Google remove it? Google said, "this change is part of an ongoing effort to give publishers more precise brand safety controls."

Once this happens you will not be able to broadly block creatives that appear to show bare skin via this sensitive category.

If you have already blocked this category then on July 30th Google add a "Deprecated" label to the "Significant Skin Exposure" category in your Blocking controls.

Then, beginning September 30, 2025, your existing blocks will no longer apply.

Google said you will still be able to block unwanted creatives with exposed skin using more precise categories. To block unwanted ads with significant skin exposure, we recommend blocking the following categories if you believe these types of ads are unsuitable for your users:

“Reference to Sex”, “Sexual Reproductive Health” and “Dating” in sensitive categories

“Swimwear” and “Underwear” subcategories under “Apparel” in general categories

