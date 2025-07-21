Google posted a new policy on Friday, July 18, 2025, that immediately prohibits advertising of Daily Fantasy Sports on Google Ads within California. This is based on a new law by the California attorney general that says daily fantasy is illegal in the state.

Google wrote, "On July 18, 2025, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specific requirements was updated to disallow Daily Fantasy Sports in California."

"Consequently, advertising of Daily Fantasy Sports in California is prohibited effective immediately," Google added.

Otherwise, in the US, it is allowed and Google has these specific policies on it:

Daily Fantasy Sports advertisers must meet the following requirements, in addition to holding a state license where required:

Ads may not target minors (younger than 18 years old).

A disclaimer explaining that the service is intended only for adult users must be featured on the landing page.

Information for problem gamblers must be in the ad creative and / or on the landing page. Advertisers cannot imply affiliations with schools or universities.

If advertisers are targeting their ads in a state that does not require a license, the advertisers must be licensed in at least one other state that does require a license to operate.

Here is how Wikipedia defines it, Daily fantasy sports (DFS) are a subset of fantasy sport games. As with traditional fantasy sports games, players compete against others by building a team of professional athletes from a particular league or competition while remaining under a salary cap, and earn points based on the actual statistical performance of the players in real-world competitions. Daily fantasy sports are an accelerated variant of traditional fantasy sports that are conducted over short-term periods, such as a week or single day of competition, as opposed to those that are played across an entire season. Daily fantasy sports are typically structured in the form of paid competitions typically referred to as a "contest"; winners receive a share of a pre-determined pot funded by their entry fees. A portion of entry fee payments go to the provider as rake revenue.

