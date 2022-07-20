Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is going to be testing new AR prototypes, like eyewear, perhaps similar to the old Google Glass. Google is testing new interactive knowledge panel cards, it is cool. Google Search Console now supports DNS verification using CNAMEs. Google product results are testing customer favorites, mentions of, and more attributes. Google has a weird bug that showed only one search result on the page.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Tests New AR Prototypes - Watch Out Google Glass
Google announced it will begin testing new AR, augmented reality, experiences in the public with a limited number of Googlers and trusted testers. These include in-lens displays, microphones, and cameras, that Google will start to test next month in the real world.
- Google Now Test Interactive Card Knowledge Box Layout
The other day we covered a knowledge box card layout, but now Google is testing a more interactive version of this card layout. When you click on the cards they expand and show more details.
- Limited Google Search Bug Showing Only One Result To Some Users
Google has this weird Google Search rendering bug where it is showing only one search result to some users. This seems like a super limited bug, impacting a limited number of users. But for Google, even one percent of searchers are a lot of searches. Google said they will investigate these reports.
- Google Product Results Tests Customer Favorites, Most Mentions Of & More Labels
Google is doing a lot of product result testing, as you'd expect. Here are some new features we spotted Google testing for products in the search results. They include showing customer favorites, most mentions of, and more label attributes on the products.
- New Verification Of Google Search Console Via DNS CNAME
Google announced this morning that they have added a new way to verify your domain name and properties in Google Search Console. You can now do so through or via DNS CNAME.
- Massive Google Key
As you know, Google is opening the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland and I guess they had a special event the other day. Here is a photo of a massive Google key at the opening event
Other Great Search Threads:
- Nothing special, John Mueller on Twitter
- Thanks for the bringing this to our attention. The team is looking into it., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- G is currently testing two diff types of results on mobile for pages that use How-to schema w/ images in each step. 1) Accordions and a “view all…” link. 2) No accordions and a “view all…” link. Which do you, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
- Google search Console just asking the main reason behind using mobile usability report today., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Like I thought could happen, Google is actively testing BOTH Web Stories & Short Videos in Discover (at the same time). I believe we'll see Short Videos more & more (and probably end up winning the carousel). Time will tell bu, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Put it on the page for humans., John Mueller on Twitter
- Usually that's if you return 503 for a long time, then it's more like a 404. It's not temporarily gone at some point., John Mueller on Twitter
- My Published date of article is way off in the SERPs, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- E-A-T auditing: How to level up your credibility game
- New searchable Instagram map gives visibility to local businesses
- Marketers investing big in influencer marketing
- Google to test AR prototype glasses and lenses for navigation, translation, transcription, and visual search
- Reminder – you can no longer create or edit ETAs
- YouTube partners with Shopify to deliver shopping tools for creators, brands
- Google Ads, AdSense, Analytics, and other platforms suffering reporting outages, again
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Dashboard Design Ideas: 7 Design Challenges Experts Faced and Tips to Overcome Them, Databox Blog
- Top 4 Sales Data Analysis Examples to Try With Your Own Data, PPC Expo
Industry & Business
- Google Cloud data center in London faces outage on UK's hottest day, Reuters
- Google Dodges Consumer Privacy Lawsuit Over Android App Tracking, Bloomberg
- Internal documents show Facebook and Google discussing platform strategies, The Verge
- Yandex publishes 2021 Sustainability Progress Report, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- Dynamic Content Generation with Google Sheets, SammySEO
- Forget Views and Shares: Choose Better Content Metrics, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Can Used Car Dealers Set Up Separate GBP Departments?, SearchLab Digital
- Review Extortion Reveals Strengths and Weaknesses of Local Ecosystem, Street Fight
Mobile & Voice
- Hey Siri: How much does this galaxy cluster weigh?, Phys
- How to Set Up and Use Google Assistant on Your Xbox Series X|S, Make Use Of
SEO
- 8 tips to improve your SEO processes, Oncrawl
- 9 Google SERP Changes, RankRanger
- Are you manually creating SEO reports and struggling with Data Studio? Stop!, tl;dr Marketing
- How to Use Keywords to Combine the Power of SEO and Google Ads [Case Study], Moz
- Report: B2B Marketers Strategizing to Overcome Google Algorithm Changes, KoMarketing
- How We Increased Organic Traffic by 65% Using Keyword Research Working Sessions, Moz
- SEO Copywriting: 13 Tips to Create Great Content That Ranks, Ahrefs
- URL Parameters: A Complete Guide for SEOs, Ahrefs
PPC
- Ready, Set, Shop on YouTube, YouTube Blog
- What's a Good Click-Through Rate?, WordStream
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.