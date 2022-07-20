Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2022

Jul 20, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is going to be testing new AR prototypes, like eyewear, perhaps similar to the old Google Glass. Google is testing new interactive knowledge panel cards, it is cool. Google Search Console now supports DNS verification using CNAMEs. Google product results are testing customer favorites, mentions of, and more attributes. Google has a weird bug that showed only one search result on the page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests New AR Prototypes - Watch Out Google Glass
    Google announced it will begin testing new AR, augmented reality, experiences in the public with a limited number of Googlers and trusted testers. These include in-lens displays, microphones, and cameras, that Google will start to test next month in the real world.
  • Google Now Test Interactive Card Knowledge Box Layout
    The other day we covered a knowledge box card layout, but now Google is testing a more interactive version of this card layout. When you click on the cards they expand and show more details.
  • Limited Google Search Bug Showing Only One Result To Some Users
    Google has this weird Google Search rendering bug where it is showing only one search result to some users. This seems like a super limited bug, impacting a limited number of users. But for Google, even one percent of searchers are a lot of searches. Google said they will investigate these reports.
  • Google Product Results Tests Customer Favorites, Most Mentions Of & More Labels
    Google is doing a lot of product result testing, as you'd expect. Here are some new features we spotted Google testing for products in the search results. They include showing customer favorites, most mentions of, and more label attributes on the products.
  • New Verification Of Google Search Console Via DNS CNAME
    Google announced this morning that they have added a new way to verify your domain name and properties in Google Search Console. You can now do so through or via DNS CNAME.
  • Massive Google Key
    As you know, Google is opening the new Google Europaallee campus in Zurich, Switzerland and I guess they had a special event the other day. Here is a photo of a massive Google key at the opening event

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Now Test Interactive Card Knowledge Panel Box Layout
 
blog comments powered by Disqus