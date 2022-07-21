Store Sign: Coffee Shop Near Me

Here is a store with a sign, I assume its name is this, "coffee shop near me." Yea, the store is named Coffee Shop Near Me. Now try finding that store on Google. This reminds me of the dental office named "Dentist near me" - it is a bad idea but hey, it is funny to see.

I spotted this one on Twitter by the way and thought you'd enjoy it.

