Google Product Results Tests Customer Favorites, Most Mentions Of & More Labels

Jul 20, 2022
Google is doing a lot of product result testing, as you'd expect. Here are some new features we spotted Google testing for products in the search results. They include showing customer favorites, most mentions of, and more label attributes on the products. This is all in that newish product grid format.

Here are screenshots from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter where you can see the customer favorites with the most mentions of attributes:

Here is one from Saad AK on Twitter with other attributes:

This product space in Google Search is going to be super interesting to watch over the coming months and years.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

