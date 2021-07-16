Google Cofounder, Sergey Brin Learning Robotic Surgery

Here is a photo from 2016 of the co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, learning robotic surgery. Santiago Horgan posted this photo, he is an MD who is an expert in esophageal disease, weight-loss surgery, minimally invasive surgery and new technologies and approaches for surgery.

Anyway, he posted this on Instagram a while back and wrote "Amazing day! Coaching Sergey Brin Co-founder of Google in how to do robotic surgery."

