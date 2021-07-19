Google Colorful Art Mural

Here is a super colorful art montage or mural of some sorts at the GooglePlex. I don't think I've ever seen this one, it might be new. It was shared on Instagram by Peter The Greeter last week.

He wrote "Peter The Greeter Always feels at home when he’s at work!!! #google #greeter #android #youtube #googlemaps #googleplex #california #instagood #photooftheday #PeterTheGGreeter"

Someone commented that Ricky Watts did this piece.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.