Google Colorful Art Mural

Jul 19, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Here is a super colorful art montage or mural of some sorts at the GooglePlex. I don't think I've ever seen this one, it might be new. It was shared on Instagram by Peter The Greeter last week.

He wrote "Peter The Greeter Always feels at home when he’s at work!!! #google #greeter #android #youtube #googlemaps #googleplex #california #instagood #photooftheday #PeterTheGGreeter"

Someone commented that Ricky Watts did this piece.

