Google: Ads Coming Soon To AI Mode In EU

Google Ai Mode Ads

There is a report coming out of a Google event named Google Access that has a Googler saying that ads are coming to AI Mode very soon in the EU. The thing is, ads in AI Mode, even in the US, is just a test, and is not fully live.

This report comes from Frederik Boysen who posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote:

Google says very, very shortly ads in the EU will be in AI mode. Just presented at Google Access. Exciting!

This is a photo he took and posted but the slides say "Ads in Al Overviews: Available in the US, coming to select English markets by end of 2025."

Yes, ads are officially in and around AI Overviews - so this slide makes more sense that saying AI Mode?

Google Ads Ai Mode

So maybe this was misspeak, misunderstanding or maybe this is happening? I am not sure.

I spotted this via PPC News Feed.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.

 

