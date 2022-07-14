Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Analytics 4 added new metrics such as UTM term, UTM content, conversion, and bounce rate. Google Business Profile manager has bugs that are hiding details. Google is testing a new rich cards layout in Google Search. Google is adding videos to the popular products section. Google has renamed the user agent string for AdsBot Mobile Web crawler. Oh, Google interviewed me on their YouTube channel, if you want to listen to pure sarcasm, check it out here.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Analytics 4 Now Supports UTM Term, UTM Content, Conversion & Bounce Rate Metrics
Earlier this week, Google Analytics 4 posted that it has gained additional metrics and dimensions to all Google Analytics 4 accounts. These new metrics and dimensions include UTM term, UTM content, conversion, and bounce rate.
- Google Search Tests Rich Cards Layout With Net Worth, News, Videos & More
Google is testing a new layout for celebrity names and other similar queries that show these portal-like rich cards at the top of the Google Search results. For a search on [oprah winfrey] you can see a large image slider, her net worth, news boxes, videos, and more.
- Google Business Profile Manager Bug Listings and More Disappearing
There are a number of complaints in the Local Search Forums with the Google Business Profile Manager. Supposedly in some cases, listing and other details are being hidden or just disappearing.
- Google AdsBot Mobile Web Crawler Gets New User Agent String
Google has updated the user agent string for the AdsBot Mobile Web crawler. Google said if you hard-coded the old user agent string, you will want to make sure to update that in your code.
- Google Popular Products Section Gains Videos
Google is testing adding a videos section to the popular products feature in Google Search. Personally, I do not yet see this, but Punit shared screenshots of this on Twitter.
- Spruce Goose Hangar Google Building
In 2018 we posted photos of the inside of the Google Spruce Goose Hangar office which is in Los Angeles, California. Here is a photo of the outside, which is minimalistic but super sleek.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Is there a correlation between what CMS you use and the ranking of your content? In this video, @JohnMu discusses whether the CMS plays a role in your site's visibility in Search, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Manage an eCommerce store & interested in SEO? This feature on Google could have a big impact on CTR: Image thumbnails. Specifically when multiple images show, which can influence if users click or not. I've solved this issu, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- What type of links are currently working?, WebmasterWorld
- AMP pages for multi lingual website hosted on subdomain, WebmasterWorld
- Nearly Half Of Gen Z Are Using TikTok And Insta instead of Google, WebmasterWorld
- Yeah, it's hard to unlearn trying to encourage people by saying something's easy, because everything is easy once you can do it :-/, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Netflix, Microsoft partner for ad supported subscription plan
- What is Google Data Studio and how you can use it
- Google My Business mobile app has stopped functioning forever
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Share of Search: The Ultimate Guide & 3 Measurement Tools, Semrush
- 5 Ways To Check If Google Analytics Is Working, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Google fights renewed bid to depose execs in U.S. antitrust case, Reuters
- Microsoft Cuts Jobs, But Plans Increased Headcount This Year, Bloomberg
- Italy's competition watchdog probes Google over data portability, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Why You Shouldn’t Spend 50% of Your Time on Content Distribution, Siege Media
- How To Use AI-Generated Content the Right Way (and Avoid the Downsides), Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Zoomers: No Maps, Dash Cart, Location Data Abuse, Near Media
- GeoGuessr turns Google Maps into a game for TikTok, Washington Post
- Local traffic: How Google Maps harms your neighbourhood, City Monitor
Mobile & Voice
- How to Change Google Assistant Voice and Language, Dignited
- How to fix problems with Google Assistant, Research Snipers
SEO
- Does CMS matter for ranking in Google Search? #AskGooglebot, YouTube
- Optimize Landing Pages with PAAs [Template], Seer Interactive
- Organic Traffic Basics & How to Get More Website Visitors, Semrush
- Why Expertise is the Most Important Ranking Factor of Them All, Amsive Digital
- SEO Leads: A 6-Step Guide on How to Get SEO Clients, Ahrefs
PPC
- Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Lurk in Ads on Google Search Results, Bloomberg
- The Benefits of When SEO and PPC Work Together, JumpFly
Other Search
- SearchResearch Challenge (7/13/22): What is this rusty thing I found in the woods?, SearchReSearch
- What's New In DevTools (Chrome 104), Chrome Developers
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.